Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PARXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

