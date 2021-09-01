Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

