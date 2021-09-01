Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 155 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2,687.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $339.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.92. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

