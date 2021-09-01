Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

