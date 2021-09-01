Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.03 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $207.77 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

