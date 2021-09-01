Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $289.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.91.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

