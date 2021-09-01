Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 172,436 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HIO opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

