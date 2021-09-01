Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

BATS EFG traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 402,313 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

