Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,501,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,470. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

