Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. 14,817,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,297,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.