Partners Group Holding AG Buys Shares of 30,309,824 MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,309,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,550,000. MultiPlan accounts for 17.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of MPLN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 4,511,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,890. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -11.42. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

