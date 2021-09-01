Partners Group Holding AG Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 1.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $22,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after buying an additional 3,674,100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 337,558 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. 1,526,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

