Partners Group Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,672,000 after buying an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 280,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,161 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

