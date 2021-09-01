Partners Group Holding AG Invests $5.58 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. 3,773,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $625,218.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,648,117 shares of company stock worth $1,437,605,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

