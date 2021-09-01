Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 4,109 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,401. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.