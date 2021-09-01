Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 69,348 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,348 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up approximately 3.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $52,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. 1,192,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

