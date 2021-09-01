PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.50. PAVmed shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 12,915 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $669.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PAVmed by 89.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter worth $51,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

