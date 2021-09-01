Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.