Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $41.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.