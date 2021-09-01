Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $3,624,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

