Peanut 1-Day Volume Reaches $669,804.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Peanut has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $669,804.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00131084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00849160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049405 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,095,706 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.