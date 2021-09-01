Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PRDO stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

