Perella Weinberg Partners to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $255.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

PWP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

