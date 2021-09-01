Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the July 29th total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTH traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,064. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

