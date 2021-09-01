Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 505,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. 164,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,949. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

