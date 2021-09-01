Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,082 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $713.96 million and a P/E ratio of 19.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

