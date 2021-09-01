Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,082 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $713.96 million and a P/E ratio of 19.05.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
