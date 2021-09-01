Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report $126.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.37 million and the lowest is $123.96 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year sales of $519.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. KeyCorp started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

