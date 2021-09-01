Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PHR traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,974. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,132,757 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

