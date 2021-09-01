Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

