Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

PINS stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

