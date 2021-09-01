Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $27,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

