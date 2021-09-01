Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR (NYSE:UDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UDR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in UDR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.