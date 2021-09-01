Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

