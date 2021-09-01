Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PXLW shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Pixelworks worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

