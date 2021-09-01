Platform Technology Partners Acquires Shares of 3,228 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.