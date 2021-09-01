Platform Technology Partners Acquires Shares of 3,228 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
EW stock opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
