Platform Technology Partners Buys Shares of 45,375 Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMDA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GMDA opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.