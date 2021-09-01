Platform Technology Partners Invests $261,000 in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cuentas during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUEN stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Cuentas Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

