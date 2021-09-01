Platform Technology Partners Invests $358,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $943.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $894.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $831.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.