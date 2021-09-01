Platform Technology Partners Makes New $236,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

