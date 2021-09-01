Platform Technology Partners Purchases Shares of 1,111 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $268.07 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.15, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

