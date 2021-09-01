Platform Technology Partners Purchases Shares of 7,000 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 53.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 785.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 282.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCIV opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

