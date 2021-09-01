Pluton (PLU) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $4.86 or 0.00010212 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $229,832.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00838130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00110693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.