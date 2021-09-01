PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $219,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $146.75. 81,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

