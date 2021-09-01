PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,138 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $113,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,132,000.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,301 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

