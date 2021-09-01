PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 435,567 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,317,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,567 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,205,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 92.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $172.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

