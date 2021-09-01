PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $193,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,914 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $268.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

