PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,921 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $128,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 585,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.59. 2,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

