PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,593 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.64. 13,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,976. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

