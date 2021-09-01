PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $355,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $207.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,082. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

