PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $818.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $820.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

